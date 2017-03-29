Why This Arrestee Was Walking So “Strangely” Will Make You SMH

Jesse Roberts, from Alabama, was arrested for public intoxication. Here’s the thing, he had a stolen handgun hidden… in his butt.

Why the owner of a stolen pistol recovered by a corrections officer might not want it back… pic.twitter.com/5bh4DzFYnX — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) March 28, 2017

Jesse was caught prowling around a home when he was arrested. Officers said he was “walking strangely” and something fell into his underwear during a jail inspection.

An officer thought he 💩💩 himself before noticing it was shaped like a gun. Cops said it was an unloaded .380-caliber pistol that had been stolen.

His charges also include receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.