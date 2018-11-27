Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” Trailer Is An Ode To Mean Girls

The star-studded video reunites the original cast of “Mean Girls.”

This year has been filled with ups and downs for Ariana Grande. She’s dealt with the passing of Mac Miller, her failed engagement to Pete Davidson, and everything in between.

She’s been emotional on social media but music is helping her cope with everything.

She recently released the amazing song ‘thank u, next’ and he response has been so good that a video is in the works.

Grande has been teasing the release of the upcoming clip online by sharing footage inspired by her favorite romantic comedies.