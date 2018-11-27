Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” Trailer Is An Ode To Mean Girls

The star-studded video reunites the original cast of “Mean Girls.”
To fuel anticipation, Ari has released a teaser clip in advance of the full version, featuring a Mean Girls cast reunion and plenty of gossipy references.
The video seems to includes appearances by Troye Sivan, Jonathan Bennett, Stefanie Drummond, and more.
Like in Mean Girls, the video is filled with chitchat about the artist’s life as one girl says, “One time on Twitter, I heard Ariana was pregnant, so I got pregnant so we can be pregnant at the same time. Turns out it was just a rumor.”