Ariana Grande’s Family Is Not On Board With Whirlwind Engagement

INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Sources are reporting that Ariana’s brother and mom are terrified that Pete Davidson is using Ariana.

It’s not all doom and gloom from the family units. There are reports that her family and close friends are happy for her and Pete. But they are equally worried that she is unable to see the red flags. There has been no indication as to what those red flags are.

What is even more troubling to the family is that Ariana will shut out anyone who tries to wish her and Pete anything but joy and happiness. She’s also not listening to anything anyone close to her has to say. Ariana believes that Pete is her soul partner.

Nonetheless, the family is worried that she will “get her heart ripped out.”

