Ariana Grande Teases A New Song Called “Pete”

In the last four weeks, Ariana Grande has confirmed she’s dating Pete Davidson, gotten engaged to Pete Davidson, moved in with Pete Davidson, and announced she’s written a song about Pete Davidson.

The song is called “Pete,” and it’ll appear on her new album “Sweetener.”

mood bc the light is coming & my album preorder in four days pic.twitter.com/3Gzufkr8zH — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 16, 2018

She shared a snippet of it yesterday and confirmed the track’s title on Twitter.

hello twenty four hours until you can preorder sweetener and hear / see ‘the light is coming’ 🌫☁️💡🍦🌬☁️🌩⚡️🌩🥂☁️♡ 🌪☁️ pic.twitter.com/M7RHykjQi6 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 19, 2018

