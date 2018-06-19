Ariana Grande Teases A New Song Called “Pete”
By Kelly K
|
Jun 19, 2018 @ 7:47 AM

In the last four weeks, Ariana Grande has confirmed she’s dating Pete Davidson, gotten engaged to Pete Davidson, moved in with Pete Davidson, and announced she’s written a song about Pete Davidson.

The song is called “Pete,” and it’ll appear on her new album “Sweetener.”

She shared a snippet of it yesterday and confirmed the track’s title on Twitter.

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jennifer Garner Posts A Sweet Father’s Day Message Honoring Ben Affleck The Coolest Thing To Happen At The MTV Movie And TV Awards Came From Chadwick Boseman Ed Sheeran Was Made Fun Of As A Kid For This Chris Pratt’s Rules For The Next Generation Are Amazing Guys…This Dude Finds LOVE And Proposes In ONE HOUR These Dads Finding Out The Worst Things Their Kids Did Is Awesomely AWKWARD
Comments