Ariana Grande Stool Challenge
By Ben Davis
|
Oct 18, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

Why now are people taking notice of the cover for Ariana Grande’s second studio album, My Everything?

It may be because she’s sitting on a stool that is nearly IMPOSSIBLE to replicate!!

That’s when Buzzfeed producer Jesse McLaren thought so too. There’s no way she can sit like that right?

That launched into the “Ariana Grande Stool Challenge” on Twitter.  Even Ariana herself commented on the feat!!

Many have tried… many have failed.

We tried too…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaY5FSGgL0L/?taken-by=benandkellyshow

Although difficult… not impossible.

