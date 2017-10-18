Why now are people taking notice of the cover for Ariana Grande’s second studio album, My Everything?

It may be because she’s sitting on a stool that is nearly IMPOSSIBLE to replicate!!

I've done the research and there's no way her ass is sitting on that stool. pic.twitter.com/AIGNpcJn6G — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 15, 2017

That’s when Buzzfeed producer Jesse McLaren thought so too. There’s no way she can sit like that right?

That launched into the “Ariana Grande Stool Challenge” on Twitter. Even Ariana herself commented on the feat!!

next week on mythbusters https://t.co/1tgyXtfyC6 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 16, 2017

No not photo shopped my mate didn't photo shop pic.twitter.com/b9zKniDVMK — Spooky Kimiana 🌹🌙 (@agbxdangerous) October 16, 2017

Many have tried… many have failed.

We tried too…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaY5FSGgL0L/?taken-by=benandkellyshow

Although difficult… not impossible.