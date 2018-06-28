Ariana and Pete: The Case for Infidelity

Something in the Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande relationship timeline isn’t adding up which could mean they were cheating!
A whirlwind romance, relationship tattoos, a $93,000 engagement ring and now an internet phrase directed at Pete called BDE. I dare not post the whole acronym or definition here. HA!
It all sounds like a fairy tale romance until you look at the timeline and realize that something looks a little…funny.
Twitter user Nicole Boyce and Refinery 29 may have figured it out and it works like this:
According to Boyce, Ariana broke up with Mac then started hanging out with Pete. Then, a week later from the day that Ariana broke things off with Mac, Pete ended it with Cazzie David!
Concidence? Maybe…maybe not.
