Ariana and Pete: The Case for Infidelity

Ariana Grande performs "Be Alright" during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Something in the Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande relationship timeline isn’t adding up which could mean they were cheating!

A whirlwind romance, relationship tattoos, a $93,000 engagement ring and now an internet phrase directed at Pete called BDE. I dare not post the whole acronym or definition here. HA!

It all sounds like a fairy tale romance until you look at the timeline and realize that something looks a little…funny.

Twitter user Nicole Boyce and Refinery 29 may have figured it out and it works like this:

According to Boyce, Ariana broke up with Mac then started hanging out with Pete. Then, a week later from the day that Ariana broke things off with Mac, Pete ended it with Cazzie David!

Concidence? Maybe…maybe not.

Were Pete and Ariana Hooking Up Before They Broke Up With Their Ex's?

