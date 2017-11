Could she be?!?!

There’s been some rumors swirling around that April the Giraffe may be pregnant again! Six months ago she gave birth to a baby boy after we all spent 65 days watching a live cam waiting for her to give birth.

Good Morning America talked to Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch who said he, “cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy.”

UHHHH pretty sure he just did….

Jordan also said, “Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world you tell me.”