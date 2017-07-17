Apple Releases 56 New Emojis

As if we didn’t have enough different ones to choose from, Apple is hurling 56 new emojis onto us.

I didn’t know today was “World Emoji Day”. Apple decided to celebrate in the most Apple way possible. By announcing and previewing 56 new emojis that will be released to iOS, macOS and watchOS later this year.

Apple says:

The new emoji make it easier for users to express themselves with greater diversity, additional animals and creatures, new smiley faces and more.

😀🌎🌍🌏📆 Happy #WorldEmojiDay! 🎉 We’ve got some 😎 new ones to show you, coming later this year! 👀👇 https://t.co/xBR9ZJ7l4g pic.twitter.com/fhDrr4J5KG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 17, 2017

I order to take the celebration of world Emoji day just a little bit further, Apple is highlighting apps to create or do fun things with emojo and iTunes movies is featuring emoji in place of certain movie titles.