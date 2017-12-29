Apple Offers Odd Apology For Admittedly Slowing Down Phones

Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, shows features of the new iPhone 8 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Apple recently admitted to slowing down older phones and claimed it was an effort to extend the phone’s battery life.

As it turns out, people are pretty upset about this despite whatever benevolent intentions Apple may have had. Most iPhone users have long been suspicious that Apple slows down older phones in the hopes that you’ll tire of it and drop another $600 – $900 on the fancy, new phone. So when Apple admitted that they slow old phones, there was anger and with that anger came impending lawsuits.

In hopes of not completely ruining their image as “the people’s phone”, Apple has offered a pretty strange apology. A $50 discount on replacement batteries. The batteries normally run $79 but with the $50 discount, you can now pick one up for just $29 and this deal will be in place until December of 2018. Experts warn users to not attempt replacing the battery yourself and instead have an Apple professional do it for you.

Here’s why I say it’s a strange apology.

The iPhones we’re using cost us between $600 and $900. Apple purposefully slows them down. So to apologize, they’re making us PAY for new batteries? I feel like if you’re going to purposefully render someone’s very expensive mobile device obsolete, then you need to make whatever fix there is for it, free!

You can read more about this story and Apple’s suggestions for your new battery HERE.

