Apple Is Getting Sued For Slowing Down Phones

Yesterday, Apple admitted to slowing old phones in order to make them “last longer”. Today, Apple is being sued for slowing down old phones.

If you own an iPhone older than the model 8, you may want to keep an eye on the news. Two iPhone users in California are bringing a class-action lawsuit against Apple on the grounds that they didn’t give Apple consent to affect the performance of their phone’s performance. The two men bringing the lawsuit are Stephan Bogdanovich and Dakota Speas who claim they;

“suffered interferences to their iPhone usage due to the intentional slowdowns.”

They went on to say that the lawsuit stems from;

“economic damages and other harm for which they are entitled to compensation.”

Apple responded to criticism about the slow downs by stating;

“Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.”

Peas and Bogdanovich are currently working to get the lawsuit certified so it can be brought against Apple nation-wide.

