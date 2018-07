Another In My Feelings Challenge has captured our hearts.

First was the hot dentist in Greenville, SC. Now we have a smoking hot firefighter in Lawton, Oklahoma.

We have a feeling a lot of fires are about to be set by ladies hoping this guy shows up with his hose. Get it?? HAAAAA!

BTW…Shiggy was on TRL explaining how this all came about.

#InMyFeelingsChallenge