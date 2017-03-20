Another ‘NSyncer Gets Serenaded On Stage By BSB

By Kelly K
|
Mar 20, 7:34 AM

First it was Joey Fatone, now Lance Bass is the latest ‘NSync member to be pulled up on stage and serenaded at the Backstreet Boys Vegas show.  And it’s magic.

Comments