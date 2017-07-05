How To Annoy The Drive Thru Attendant

Ok, so I LOVE drive-thru people. They provide me with tasty vittles when I’m too lazy to cook or just don’t have any food at home TO cook. Also, they’re hard working people just trying to make a living. So with that in mind, I present to you a list of things you COULD do to really annoy them, but you probably shouldn’t. However, should you choose to do any of these things, I take zero responsibility for what may or may not happen to you. Also, it would behoove you to think long and hard before messing with the person preparing your food. #JustSayin

Hand him all the trash from your car and ask if he can “take care of that for you” #AnnoyTheDriveThruWindowGuy — Empress Kage (@swissmistress) July 4, 2017

Pay for everything in pennies #AnnoyTheDriveThruWindowGuy — Luke, Cool ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) July 4, 2017

Are your chicken nuggets gluten free, gmo free, free range, sustainably ranched? Give me a 20pc with extra ranch #AnnoyTheDriveThruWindowGuy — Clint R Parsons (@CRParsonsComedy) July 4, 2017