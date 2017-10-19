Anna Faris Might Have A New Man
By Kelly K
|
Oct 19, 2017 @ 6:54 AM
NOOOOOOOO!  Anna Faris was seen out on a date looking all cozy with a dude and it’s crushing our dreams of her getting back with Chris Pratt.

She was out with Michael Barrett, a 47-year-old cinematographer who has worked on movies like “Ted,” “About Last Night,” “Zookeeper,” and most recently “Overboard”, which stars Anna.

Last month they were spotted together in Malibu at Neptune’s Net, and witnesses say they looked like a couple.

And just this week, they hit up a Pacific Palisades restaurant twice, and were touchy feely.

 

