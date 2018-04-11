Anna Faris Celebrated Her Divorce In A Unique Way

Anna Faris is marking her first divorce from husband, Ben Indra, with a boob job when she was 30…saying it was “f—ucking awesome.”

She never thought she’d cave to plastic surgery, but it came down to filling out a bikini. She was a little conflicted, considering herself a staunch feminist and feeling like she was betraying her gender by doing it.

But she thinks people should be able to do what they want. When it comes to navigating divorce from Chris Pratt and co-parenting, she says there is a lot of love and friendship.

