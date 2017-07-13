When Protesters Interrupt a Child’s Birthday Party (Graphic)

Animal protesters busted into a Chick-Fil-A wearing bloody costumes and holding butcher knives. The terrible thing is that it was to shut down a CHILD’s birthday party. Raw video footage showed the activists lying on the ground covered in fake blood while others held fake knives and verbally harassed customers as they ate.

I’m all for standing up for your beliefs, but this is 20 steps too far. This is graphic and traumatizing, especially for children.

Hey, good idea, why don’t you just write a long strongly worded letter next time!?

Side bar, Chick-Fil-A doesn’t even kill cows.

Love,

Chelsea