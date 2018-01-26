Anheuser Busch Set To Tug At Your Heart-Strings With Super Bowl Ad

FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2015, file photo, Budweiser beer cans are seen at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Fla. Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer maker, announced Wednesday, July 20, 2016, that it has reached an agreement with the Justice Department clearing the way for U.S. approval of its acquisition of SABMiller. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Anheuser Busch has annually used the massive audience the Super Bowl pulls to show off their marketing chops. This year will be no different.

There are just as many people who watch the Super Bowl for the game as there are people who watch it for the commercials. Anheuser Busch has been one of the most talked about advertisers year after year and for good reason. They’ve found brilliant ways to market their beer and it’s always been funny or thought provoking. For reference, click HERE for an ad that ran only once, shortly after September 11th.

This year, Anheuser Busch will both tug at the heart-strings and pound their chest for a job well done. Think of it as humble bragging.