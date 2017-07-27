Angelina Jolie Admits She Cries In The Shower

Angelina Jolie is admitting she cries in the shower over her divorce from Brad Pitt.

“It’s just been the hardest time, and we’re just kind of coming up for air.” Jolie talked to Vanity Fair for its latest cover story. “We’re all trying to do our best to heal our family.”

She also revealed that she developed Bell’s Palsy (in addition to hypertension) last year, a result of damage to facial nerves, causing one side of her face to droop. “Sometimes women in families put themselves last,” she says, “until it manifests itself in their own health.”

She also said that after having a preventative double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery — and later her ovaries removed — she immediately went into menopause.

SOURCE