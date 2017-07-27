Angelina Jolie Admits She Cries In The Shower
By Kelly K
|
Jul 27, 2017 @ 7:45 AM

Angelina Jolie is admitting she cries in the shower over her divorce from Brad Pitt.

“It’s just been the hardest time, and we’re just kind of coming up for air.” Jolie talked to Vanity Fair for its latest cover story. “We’re all trying to do our best to heal our family.”

She also revealed that she developed Bell’s Palsy (in addition to hypertension) last year, a result of damage to facial nerves, causing one side of her face to droop. “Sometimes women in families put themselves last,” she says, “until it manifests itself in their own health.”

She also said that after having a preventative double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery — and later her ovaries removed — she immediately went into menopause.

SOURCE

Related Content

Jennifer Garner Will Finally File For Divorce
A Documentary About Brangelina Will Spill SECRETS
BTW…JLo Is Still Dating ARod
Brad and Angie’s Former Bodyguard Spills A L...
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Finalize Their Divorce
Mark Wahlberg’s Daughter Learns She Should N...
Comments