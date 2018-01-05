Angelina And Jennifer Will Present At The Golden Globes By Kelly K | Jan 5, 2018 @ 7:51 AM Real talk…it’s been like, 12 years. WE are still hanging on to perceived drama and it’s probably not even a thing for them. But here you go. Enjoy. aNGELINA JOLIEGolden GlobesJennifer Anistonpresenters Related Content Actor Jon Voight Helps Home of the Innocents!! Angelina Finally Talks About Pitt Split…And ... Stars Are Still Giving Big Dollars For Hurricane R... Golden Globe Nominations Are Out Jen Aniston Attacks Tabloids, Admits to the Mile H... The Latest In The Brangelina Divorce