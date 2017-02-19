Angelina Finally Talks About Pitt Split By Kelly K | Feb 19, 9:29 PM Angelina talks to the BBC about her new directing project, politics and her split with Brad Pitt. (Cue to 4:30 for what she says about her “difficult year”). Her kids were with her at the premiere of First They Killed My Father. More HERE SOURCE aNGELINA JOLIEBRAD PITTCambodiadirectorDivorcemoviePoliticssplit Related Content Robin Thicke Loses Custody Of His Son Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Finalize Their Divorce A Documentary About Brangelina Will Spill SECRETS Actor Jon Voight Helps Home of the Innocents!! Ryan Reynolds Oscar Video Brad and Angie’s Former Bodyguard Spills A L...