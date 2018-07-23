Andrew Lincoln Confirms He’s Leaving ‘The Walking Dead’

Andrew Lincoln made it official at San Diego Comic Con…season 9 will be his last season playing Rick Grimes on “The Walking Dead.”

He told the audience: “There seems to be an elephant in the room and I think many of you want to ask a question whether or not it is my last year. This will be my last season playing the part of Rick Grimes.”

He continued: “I love this show, it means everything to me. I love the people who make this show. I’m also particularly fond of the people who watch the show. It has been the most extraordinary, beautiful experience of my career, largely because of you guys.”

Lincoln joked, “My relationship with Rick Grimes is far from over. And a sort of large part of me will always be a machete-wielding, stetson-wearing, zombie-slaying sheriff deputy from London, England.”

“This has always been an ensemble and it will continue to be an ensemble. No one is bigger than the story, and the story this year is unbelievable.”

“The Walking Dead” is back Sunday, Oct. 7 on AMC.

