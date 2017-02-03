And You Thought There Was Only One Toilet Snake

This is a whole lotta NOPE.

A boy found an adult rattlesnake in his family’s toilet… which lead to finding about 24 more!! Big Country Snake Removal shared photos from the home where they discovered a total of 24 snakes after receiving a call about a rattle snake in the toilet on Tuesday.

The boy said, “I found this big clump and I knew it was (a) snake.” Nooooooope!!

His dad contacted the exterminator for assistance. Upon arriving, the snake catcher instantly identified a few “problematic areas…” NOPE!

These “problematic areas” included a storm cellar where they discovered 13 adult rattlesnakes. NOPE!

He then went underneath the house where he found five adults and five babies. “This is simply how they survive,” he said. “Just because you don’t see them doesn’t mean they aren’t there…”

We’re moving… I’m out!

Lead Generation Software