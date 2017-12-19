Amtrak Train Derailment Kills Multiple People, Injures Others

Sad and scary news.

An Amtrak train in Washington state derailed on its inaugural run from Seattle to Portland. The wreck killed at least six people, and injured dozens of others. At least five cars were also struck on the I-5 freeway, as 13 of the train’s 14 cars fell off the overpass and onto the road below.

Amtrak Train 501 left Seattle at 6 a.m. yesterday. The new route was part of a new and controversial, high-speed service that’s designed to avoid sharp curves, freight traffic and other obstacles that could slow the trip. Amtrak tracking data says the train was traveling at about 81 miles per hour at the time of the wreck.

The train was carrying 78 passengers and five crew members. It was built to carry up to 250 passengers.