‘American Vandal’ Is The New Crime Drama Everyone Is Talking About
By Ben Davis
|
Sep 25, 2017 @ 6:46 AM

Some NSFW language!

This is the show I was talking about.  It’s called “American Vandal” and according to Netflix:

American Vandal is a half-hour true-crime satire that explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with phallic images. Over the course of the eight-episode season, an aspiring sophomore documentarian investigates the controversial and potentially unjust expulsion of troubled senior (and known dick-drawer) Dylan Maxwell. Not unlike its now iconic true-crime predecessors, the addictive American Vandal will leave one question on everyone’s minds until the very end: Who drew the dicks?

It’s got twists and turns and just when you think you’ve figured it out… BAM… something changes.

Comments