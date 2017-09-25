‘American Vandal’ Is The New Crime Drama Everyone Is Talking About

Some NSFW language!
This is the show I was talking about. It’s called “American Vandal” and according to Netflix:
American Vandal is a half-hour true-crime satire that explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with phallic images. Over the course of the eight-episode season, an aspiring sophomore documentarian investigates the controversial and potentially unjust expulsion of troubled senior (and known dick-drawer) Dylan Maxwell. Not unlike its now iconic true-crime predecessors, the addictive American Vandal will leave one question on everyone’s minds until the very end: Who drew the dicks?
It’s got twists and turns and just when you think you’ve figured it out… BAM… something changes.
I've never been so captivated by a true crime drama about dicks. #AmericanVandal
