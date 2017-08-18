“American Idol” Still Only Has One Judge. Uh Oh.

Producers of the “American Idol” reboot might be sweating a bit because they still haven’t locked down a second, third and possibly forth judge.

Maybe because they are paying Katy Perry $25 mil?

They have been after Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth, Luke Bryan or Keith Urban — but none are any closer to signing than they were a few weeks ago. Now, record producer Nile Rodgers has now been tossed in the mix.

According to TMZ, Lionel Richie is asking around $10 million, double what they want to pay. ‘Idol’ producers are also still debating whether to go with 3 or 4 judges.

Auditions for ‘Idol’ hopefuls kicked off in Orlando, but filmed auditions in front of the judges don’t begin until the end of Sept.