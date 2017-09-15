American Idol STILL Can’t Sign Any More Judges…And That Could Halt Production

The reboot for American Idol has hit a serious production snag…and her name is Katy Perry. More specifically…they don’t yet have the rest of the judges panel and might have to delay taping…which could interfere with Katy’s tour kicking off next week in Montreal.

They are trying hard to secure Luke Bryan for judge #2 but have no leads for a third judge.

Do you think it’s too late to ask Katy if they can have some of that $25 million they are paying her to try to convince somebody else to sign on? #awkward