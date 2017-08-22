American Idol Star William Hung KILLS It at Arizona Karaoke Bar

Former American Idol star William Hung may have disappeared into obscurity, but that hasn’t stopped him from performing “She Bang”!

William Hung stopped through Chandler, Arizona over the weekend to help a friend celebrate their birthday and he did that in the best way possible.

“She Bangs” everywhere again! Tonight it is Chandler, Arizona for a special friend’s birthday – Amanda Kahler. https://t.co/fi3PqYE5Eh — William Hung (@wh53) August 20, 2017

It’s hard to believe but it’s been 13 years since William Hung stole our hearts on American Idol with a rather interesting performance of Ricky Martin‘s hit “She Bangs”.

With that one audition, William became an international phenomenon. It wasn’t his singing and dancing prowess that earned him international fame, it was his undying optimism. He gave all of us who can neither sing, nor dance a little bit of hope that there was a place for us in this world. Even if that place was at Karaoke night in a local watering hole.

William didn’t let a botched American Idol audition dash his dreams of being a performance artist. Hung recorded and released 3 albums between 2004 and 2005 on Koch records. He shortly thereafter retired from music and became a technical crime analyst for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Given the optimism William exudes, is it any surprise then that he’s gone on to become a motivational speaker? At his Idol audition in 2004, he mentioned his major at UC Berkeley was Civil Engineering. I, for one, am glad he took the route of motivational speaking. Such a bright and uplifting personality is better served helping others overcome the fear of rejection.