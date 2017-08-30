American Idol Auditions in Louisville

The audition for “American Idol” is TODAY in Waterfront Park!

Registration is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. but you can start lining up when the park opens at 6 a.m and you must bring an actual photo of yourself, and a valid ID to prove that you are between the ages of 15 and 28.

If you’re under the age of 15, you must have a parent or legal guardian accompany you. You can bring a friend and there is no camping.

By the way, you should have at least three songs ready to sing, either acapella or with guitar accompaniment.

Good luck!