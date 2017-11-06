Amazon To Develop a Lord of The Rings Spin Off

Amazon is in the very early stages of developing a live action “Lord of The Rings” spin off in the same vein as “Game of Thrones“.

Given the immense success of the Lord of The Rings trilogy, it’s hard to imagine how anyone could pull off a live action spin off. But, that’s the idea the Amazon is toying with. Sources have quoted people on the inside as saying that there is “plenty of material to mine from the original films.”

It’s not a done deal just yet. Amazon is currently in negotiations with Warner Brothers and the J.R.R. Tolkien estate in order to make it a reality.

Should it happen, Amazon will only be drawing inspiration from the three “Lord of The Rings” books and not “The Hobbit”.