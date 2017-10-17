AMA Nominees React on Twitter: Bruno Scores Big
By Garfield
|
Oct 17, 2017 @ 2:49 PM
Bruno Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

American Music Awards Nominees were announced on Billboard.com yesterday and one artist stands head and shoulders above the rest.

Bruno Mars scored HUGE with the American Music Awards, getting 8 nominations. Everyone nominated took to twitter to express their gratitude and one female artist used the forum to express concern at the lack of female representation among the nominees; calling it a “missed opportunity”.

