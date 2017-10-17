AMA Nominees React on Twitter: Bruno Scores Big

American Music Awards Nominees were announced on Billboard.com yesterday and one artist stands head and shoulders above the rest.
Bruno Mars scored HUGE with the American Music Awards, getting 8 nominations. Everyone nominated took to twitter to express their gratitude and one female artist used the forum to express concern at the lack of female representation among the nominees; calling it a “missed opportunity”.
Thank you @AMAs and thank you to all my Hooligans voting right now. This album is for us! pic.twitter.com/AQ1JCqtwiE
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) October 12, 2017
Thank you @amas for these 4 nominations #Repost @rondenepr:
Huge congrats to @luisfonsi who… https://t.co/tZRgctg0Ph
— Luis Fonsi (@LuisFonsi) October 12, 2017
Wow! I’m nominated for an AMA pic.twitter.com/NkR80AauLT
— DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) October 12, 2017
Amazing news! We’re up for Collaboration of the Year, presented by @XFINITY at the @AMAs! Voting opens on 11/1 https://t.co/0iFzbcCDUB #AMAs pic.twitter.com/wWBiaToVmI
— Maroon 5 (@maroon5) October 12, 2017
so many incredible female artists have released this year. hoping the coming award shows give them the credit that is due to them.
— h (@halsey) October 12, 2017