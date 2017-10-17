AMA Nominees React on Twitter: Bruno Scores Big

Bruno Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

American Music Awards Nominees were announced on Billboard.com yesterday and one artist stands head and shoulders above the rest.

Bruno Mars scored HUGE with the American Music Awards, getting 8 nominations. Everyone nominated took to twitter to express their gratitude and one female artist used the forum to express concern at the lack of female representation among the nominees; calling it a “missed opportunity”.

Thank you @AMAs and thank you to all my Hooligans voting right now. This album is for us! pic.twitter.com/AQ1JCqtwiE — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) October 12, 2017

Wow! I’m nominated for an AMA pic.twitter.com/NkR80AauLT — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) October 12, 2017

so many incredible female artists have released this year. hoping the coming award shows give them the credit that is due to them. — h (@halsey) October 12, 2017

