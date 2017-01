If you have an Alexa speaker, you know that she will make suggestions for you based on what you say. I think it’s a bit creepy because she’s ALWAYS listening, but she doesn’t always understand what you are asking for. One toddler found that out in a bad way.

This little guy is going viral after he asked “Alexa, play twinkle, twinkle” and she started to suggest some pretty GRAPHIC things to him.

WARNING: DIRTY LANGUAGE ….but SO FUNNY!