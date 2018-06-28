Alessia Cara “Growing Pains” Soulful Acoustic Treatment is Listen Worthy

Alessia Cara offers up a stripped down and acoustic version of her new single “Growing Pains”.

Barely 21, the stresses of adult-hood seem to be weighing heavily on Alessia Cara. After all, how else do you explain a song with this lyric:

Cause growing pains are keeping me up at night

Alessia is currently on a small radio tour to promote her new single. But, she took some time away from the grind to give us a stripped down version of her new song with musical accompaniment from her guitarist Eric Ruscinski.