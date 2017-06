This is sad news…a contestant that was supposed to air this season on “America’s Got Talent” died in a car accident over the weekend. Dr. Brandon Rogers was originally discovered covering Boyz II Men on Instagram and even toured with the band at one point.

His audition on “America’s Got Talent” is scheduled to air next month, but it’s unclear if they will air it or not. His family reportedly would love to see his episode air. He was 29.

