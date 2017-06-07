This AGT Audition Is Giving Us All The Feels!!

Cue the waterworks.

Okay so this is 29 year-old Mandy Harvey. When she was younger she gradually lost her hearing until she became completely deaf at the age of 18. She had to re-learn music and how to sing through vibrations.

As you can see in the video she takes off her shoes to feel the vibrations. So amazing!

In her audition she sings an original song called, “Try,” which is ahhhhhmazing!

At the end she gets a standing ovation from everyone and Simon Cowell says, “‘I don’t think you’re going to need a translator for this,’ before smashing his hand down on the golden buzzer!!!!! My heart can’t handle this.

Told ya, ALL THE FEELS.

I’m crying, you’re crying, everyone’s crying.

Andddd last week, 12 year-old Darci Lynne also received the golden buzzer for her ventriloquism skills:

This all makes me so incredibly happy.