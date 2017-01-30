Advisors Announced On The Voice! John Legend will be Adam Levine’s adviser on “The Voice”, and Celine Dion will be Gwen Stefani’s adviser when it returns for season 12 on February 27th at 8 p.m. on NBC. Adam Levineceline dionGwen StefaniJohn LegendNBCThe Voice Related Content Simone Biles Gets A Smooch From Zac Efron Linkin Bridge SLAYED On AGT!!! A “Legend” Is Born. Congrats John and ... Nick Jonas Swimming In His Skivvies…You̵... Louisville’s Dave Moisan Battles It Out On T... Gwen Stefani Brings This Fan On Stage…And It... Comments Comments
