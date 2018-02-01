Some Of The Ads You’ll See During The Super Bowl

Companies are beginning to release their Super Bowl commercials early, probably so we’ll talk about them. Well, it’s working.

In Amazon’s new Super Bowl commercial for Alexa, the voice-controlled personal assistant loses her own voice, and needs to be replaced by celebrities like Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, and Anthony Hopkins.

M&M’s commercial features Danny DeVito.

Groupon wants you to know you’re supporting local business.

Doritos and Mountain Dew have a “rap battle” featuring Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman, Busta Rhymes, and Missy Elliott.

And Budweiser is showing you how they helped during the devastating hurricanes of 2017.

If we’re seeing all these now, all we’ll have to look forward to during the Super Bowl… is the actual game. lol