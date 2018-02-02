Adoptable Puppy Picks Big Game Winner!!
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Feb 2, 2018 @ 6:34 AM

Yesterday I went to go see my frandssss at the Kentucky Humane Society so we could have a puppy pick the Super Bowl winner! Because why wouldn’t we want to watch a super fluffly cute puppy do cute things??

Who did cute Everest pick? The Patriots or the Eagles?!?! Watch below:


NO CHEATING WAS INVOLVED IN THE MAKING OF THIS VIDEO.

But I am super duper happy he picked the Pats. 15/10 on the good puppers scale.

GO PATS GO!

Also Everest is available for adoption with the Kentucky Humane Society!! 

Xo- Chelsea

