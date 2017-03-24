Adele’s Emotional Tribute To The London Terror Attack Victims

Adele made an emotional tribute to the victims of the London terror attack during her New Zealand concert last night.
She told the crowd, “Today there was a terror attack in my home town of London. I’m literally on the other side of the world, and I want them to see our lights and to hear us. Everyone I know is fine, but there are four people that aren’t fine. I feel very far away and very strange not being at home. All I want to do today is just be at home and be with my friends and family.”
Adele then dedicated her version of “Make You Feel My Love” to the victims.