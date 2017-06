How cool is this???

On Monday, Adele visited the site of last week’s Grenfell Tower fire in London, which killed at least 79 people, and afterward took a trip to the Chelsea Fire Station to meet with some of the firefighters who were at the scene.

One of the firefighters posted on Facebook, “Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle.”

