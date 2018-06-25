Adele is Reportedly Working On a New Album

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Adele performs on stage during the Brit Awards 2011, at The O2 Arena in London. Adele, who had surgery on her vocal cords last year, will perform at the Grammys on Feb. 12, 2012. She is also nominated for six awards. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, file)

It’s been three years since Adele blessed us with new music and it looks like the wait could soon be over.

Ok, so “soon” might be a bit of a stretch. Sources close to Adele are saying that she has recently begun discussions with her record label about new music. The release date for this supposed new music is Christmas of 2019. Yeah, a year and 6 months.

This all seems to fly in the face of something Adele seemed pretty sincere about in June of last year. Remember that time she wrote us all a note telling us that she may be done with music?

Regardless, we’re happy she’s putting pen to paper to write some new tunes and we look forward to hearing the new stuff. To tide you over, here are some of the bigger Adele moments from the past 3 years. Enjoy!