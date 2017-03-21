Adele Channels Beyonce

Adele channeled Beyoncé during a concert in Australia on Saturday.

She paused between songs to bend over a fan blowing cool air at her.

She said, “This fan right here is saving my life. You are as well, the real fans.”

Then, as her hair flew back, she spontaneously began singing “Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, no, no,” from Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.”

Then Adele asked her band to give her a beat, and did her best Beyoncé head twirl.