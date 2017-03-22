Adding THIS Line To Famous Books Changes EVERYTHING

By Ben Davis
|
Mar 22, 7:59 AM

You always have to hook the reader with a great 1st line or paragraph.

Well, author Marc Laidlaw came up with a great way to instantly improve some famous books…

Yes, his suggestion?  Add, “…and then the murders began” as the second line.  Twitter responded and the responses are amazing.

Eric Carl’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Jane Austen’s “Catherine Morland

JK Rowling “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

A. A. Milne’s “Winnie-the-Pooh

The Bible?? 😱😱😂😂

