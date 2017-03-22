Adding THIS Line To Famous Books Changes EVERYTHING

You always have to hook the reader with a great 1st line or paragraph.

Well, author Marc Laidlaw came up with a great way to instantly improve some famous books…

The first line of almost any story can be improved by making sure the second line is, "And then the murders began." — Marc Laidlaw (@marc_laidlaw) March 3, 2017

Yes, his suggestion? Add, “…and then the murders began” as the second line. Twitter responded and the responses are amazing.

Eric Carl’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”

One sunny Sunday, the caterpillar was hatched out of a tiny egg. He was very hungry. And then the murders began. #LaidlawsRule — Elizabeth Meg (@Scranshums) March 3, 2017

Jane Austen’s “Catherine Morland”

No one who had ever seen Catherine Morland in her infancy would have supposed her born to be an heroine. And then the murders began. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 3, 2017

JK Rowling “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

Mr & Mrs Dursley, of number 4, Privet Drive, were proud to say they were perfectly normal, thank you very much. And then the murders began. https://t.co/WbbBuyehqU — Kyle Treasure (@KyleTreasure) March 3, 2017

A. A. Milne’s “Winnie-the-Pooh”

“I wonder what Piglet is doing," thought Pooh. And then the murders began. https://t.co/ZWBA29tjW9 — Damon Young (@damonayoung) March 3, 2017

The Bible?? 😱😱😂😂

@marc_laidlaw @neilhimself In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. And then the murders began. — Johan Sandell (@sandell_johan) March 3, 2017

