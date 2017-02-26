Actor Bill Paxton Has Died at 61

According to TMZ, actor Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.

The family says, “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.” The family accurately describes his “illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and flimmaker.” The family adds, “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

He had 2 children, was married to Louise Newbury for 30 years, and was on the CBS series, “Training Day” at the time of his death.