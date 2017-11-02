More Accusations Against Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman And Director Brett Ratner

Kevin Spacey is facing more harassment allegations from 3 new accusers. One guy said Spacey grabbed him in a bar, another wrote on Facebook said “many of us have a Kevin Spacey story,” and a third is a journalist in the U.K. who says Spacey propositioned him in the bathroom. Another man said there was an incident when he was 16. In the meantime, Spacey is seeking “evaluation and treatment”.

Six women are coming forward, including Olivia Munn, saying they had nasty encounters with director Brett Ratner in private homes, at Hollywood events, and on movie sets. MORE HERE

And then there’s a woman accusing Dustin Hoffman of harassing her while she interned as a production assistant on the set of the 1985 TV film, “Death of a Salesman” when she was just 17. He’s 80 now and apologized saying he feels “terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. ”