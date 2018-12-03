Accidental Leak Announces Black Mirror Return Date to Netflix

Charlie Brooker seen at the 'Black Mirror' panel Q&A at the FYSee exhibit space on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Blair Raughley/Invision for Netflix/AP Images)

A verified twitter account that’s used by Netflix may have accidentally announced the return of Black Mirror and it’s sooner than you think.

Earlier this year, Netflix began teasing the return of Black Mirror with a very cryptic video. The video in question shows a bunch of television screens that are playing bit of past episodes of Black Mirror. Suddenly, the screens go black, then to the Black Mirror loading screen. Check it out.

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

The twitter account in question is called NX on Netflix. They tweeted out a photo that shows releases coming to the platform in December. Lending more speculation that this is indeed legit, the tweet was quickly deleted. You can see the tweet in question HERE. December 28th seems to be the date we will have Black Mirror Season 5.