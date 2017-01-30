Absolut Vodka Looking For ‘Billion Dollar Nose’

Absolut Vodka wants to hire a full time drinker.

Go on…

They need the next ‘billion dollar nose.’ Apparently responsibilities include sniffing and taking shots, shots, shots, shots.

According to Mashable:

Absolut is seeking a “Master Sensory Designer and Strategist with a billion dollar nose,” according to their posted job listing, and they’re not just going to base that off a charming YouTube submission video either: all serious applicants need to have “documented blending skills” and a “comprehension of texture in spirits.” That’s in addition to the prerequisite of knowing what either of those things mean.