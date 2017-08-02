ABC’s The Middle Is Calling It Quits

ABC‘s “The Middle” will be finished at the conclusion of this season.

It’s a show that for the most part, has flown under the radar on ABC. It debuted at the same time as Modern Family and Cougar Town. Despite being more family oriented than Modern Family and Cougar Town, The Middle held it’s own as the 8pm anchor. It was soon moved to Tuesday nights after ABC was able to successfully launch a second night of comedy.

The cast of the show has known the end was near since the end of last year and producers of the show wanted it that way. They wanted a year for the show and the cast to bid a proper goodbye. The ninth and final season of The Middle kicks off on October 3rd.

The Middle has been in syndication on FreeForm and Adult Swim for a couple years and I’m sure it will stay there for quite some time. So if you ever find yourself missing Sue, Brick, Mike, Axl or Frankie, you have options.