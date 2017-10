Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will officially be the other two judges for the upcoming “American Idol” reboot. The panel will make their debut appearance on “Good Morning America” this Wednesday.

It’s Twitter official! Welcome to the @AmericanIdol fam @LukeBryanOnline & @LionelRichie! Huge fan of both – this is great news #TheNextIdol — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 29, 2017

Blake Shelton joked he helped Luke get the gig.

