ABC Is Launching “Boy Band” Competition This Summer!!!!!

ABC is blessing us with a 10-episode series called Boy Band. Yes…it’s a singing competition to form a boy band. You’ll vote for your five band members live. No judges or host(s) are yet attached to the unscripted project, which is set to premiere sometime this summer. Remember Making the Band blessing us with O-Town? Let’s not forget One Direction was formed on The X-Factor. Success can be had!! Might I suggest JC Chasez? Maybe Chris Kirkpatrick? Lance Bass might want the gig too…but then don’t forget about Nick Lachey…just sayin’.

