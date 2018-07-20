Aaron Paul Dressed His Kid Like Heisenberg For Comic-Con

Anna Gunn, from left, looks on as Aaron Paul holds his daughter Story Annabelle, dressed as his character Jesse Pinkman, at the "Breaking Bad" 10th Anniversary panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in San Diego.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Aaron Paul showed up to Comic-Con in San Diego with a special guest star this year in the form of his daughter, dressed like a “cook”.

The cast of Breaking Bad have been in the news quite a bit recently. It all started when it was announced that this season of “Better Call Saul” would include scenes centered around Mr. White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). This year also marks the 10 year anniversary for the debut of Breaking Bad.

Aaron took the crowd at San Diego’s Comic-Con by surprise when he showed up with his daughter who was dressed up in an outfit that you will no doubt recognize.

Breaking Dads. 👬💎👶🏼💎👬 A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:42pm PDT

She’s probably the only meth cook in the world who needs a diaper changed a few times a day.