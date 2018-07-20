Aaron Paul Dressed His Kid Like Heisenberg For Comic-Con

Aaron Paul showed up to Comic-Con in San Diego with a special guest star this year in the form of his daughter, dressed like a “cook”.
The cast of Breaking Bad have been in the news quite a bit recently. It all started when it was announced that this season of “Better Call Saul” would include scenes centered around Mr. White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). This year also marks the 10 year anniversary for the debut of Breaking Bad.
Aaron took the crowd at San Diego’s Comic-Con by surprise when he showed up with his daughter who was dressed up in an outfit that you will no doubt recognize.
She’s probably the only meth cook in the world who needs a diaper changed a few times a day.